'Arrogant' Liverpool Players Should Receive '10 Match Ban' - Former Italy Legend On Spurs & Inter Milan Clash

A former Italian football legend has slammed Liverpool as 'arrogant' and said in Italy their players would have received a lengthy ban for some of the tackles that were made in Sunday's encounter with Tottenham.

It was an enthralling contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Liverpool drew 2-2 with Spurs with goals coming from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson.

There were many controversial moments throughout the game with Robertson red carded for a bad challenge and England captain Harry Kane lucky to escape one himself.

As reported by Football Italia, Marco Tardelli told Gazzetta dello Sport that Jurgen Klopp's team are 'arrogant' and would have received far more punishment in Italy for the fouls against Tottenham on Sunday.

“The fouls that Liverpool players did against Tottenham yesterday, they’d have received a 10-match ban in Italy.

“Besides, Liverpool are almost arrogant in the way they play, all too aware of how strong they are and the protection that they enjoy.”

The former Juventus player also revealed that he thinks Inter can get at Liverpool when the two sides clash in the Champions League round of 16.

“I hear people say that Liverpool are unplayable, but no team is, especially against this Inter side.

“The important thing is that Inter play with this same hunger and desire to play football. They need a different level of intensity with Liverpool and also a better rapport with the referee."

