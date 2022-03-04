Skip to main content
'Back to His Full Powers' - Arsenal Legend Claims Virgil van Dijk Is Getting Back to His Best After Season Ending Injury

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has recently said that Virgil van Dijk has 'that look' back again after his injury last season.

When Virgil van Dijk got injured against Everton last season, it all but ended Liverpool's title defence.

Virgil van Dijk

Luckily, the Dutchman is fit and raring to go again and his availability is one of the reasons why Liverpool are in the title race this season. 

Speaking on his podcast, Wrighty’s House Podcast, the former Arsenal striker claims that Virgil is getting back to his best after his injury last season.

"You know what’s good about what Virgil is doing now, he’s obviously getting back to his full powers because he’s got it now," said Wright.

"He’s doing that look where he says ‘try to take me on’, Virgil has that look and you’ll see forwards go for it, stop, and then pass it the other way."

Virgil van Dijk
'Back to His Full Powers' - Arsenal Legend Claims Virgil van Dijk Is Getting Back to His Best After Season Ending Injury

By Callum Baker-Ellis

