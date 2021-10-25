‘Liverpool Are a Million Miles Ahead of Manchester United’; Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Has His Say on Liverpool and Manchester United
After Liverpool dominated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has had his say on why Jurgen Klopp's men are better than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.
Embarrassing would be the word to describe Manchester United's performance against Liverpool yesterday.
It will be a great memory for many Liverpool fans but if you're a United fan, you will want to forget this day as quickly as possible.
The Reds weren't even at the top of they're game either. Jurgen Klopp's team were missing Fabinho, Joel Matip and Sadio Mane from their starting lineup.
However, that didn't stop them playing some beautiful football and slotting five past their biggest rivals.
A lot of United fans are now calling for the head of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their performance.
The Norwegian was tactically outclassed by his German counterpart yesterday.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright also thinks that the reason why Liverpool are so far ahead of their North West rivals is due to the coaching setup.
Speaking to BBC, Ian Wright had this to say about the M62 derby.
“Liverpool are a million miles ahead of Manchester United and it’s down to how they are coached.”
It's clear to see that Jurgen Klopp is a million miles better than Solskjaer, the Norwegian probably wouldn't deny that either.
