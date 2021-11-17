Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
‘They Were Tough’ - Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard Names Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and PSG's Sergio Ramos as Best Defenders

Author:

Ahead of Liverpool's game against Arsenal, Martin Odegaard has named the toughest opponents he's faced and there are some familiar faces.

Arsenal signed former wonderkid Martin Odegaard for a reported fee of £31.5million last summer.

Martin Odegaard Virgil van Dijk

The ex Real Madrid player was meant to be the heir of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when he broke onto the scene at the age of 15.

Odegaard never really lit the world on fire at the Spanish club though and was sent on loan four times before signing for the Gunners.

However, he looks to have found his level at Arsenal and has impressed so far this season.

Martin Odegaard Names His Toughest Opponents

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool game on Saturday, the Norwegian captain has named the hardest defender he has ever faced.

"That’s a hard one, of course I have to mention Sergio Ramos, I played against him a couple of times In Spain,” said Odegaard.

“Also Virgil van Dijk, I played against him with the national team, so I would say those two maybe. They were tough.”

