November 22, 2021
Assist King Trent Alexander-Arnold Sets High Target For Liverpool Season

Author:

Trent-Alexander Arnold has been nothing but outstanding so far this season.

The full-back from West Derby has provided nine assists already in all competitions, including two against Arsenal.

He whipped in a delightful free-kick which Sadio Mane gratefully lapped up for Liverpool's opener, then crossed intelligently for Takumi Minamino to round off another dominating Reds performance.

He's level with Paul Pogba and Mohamed Salah at the top of the assist charts in the Premier League with seven, so how many would he like to achieve?

Read More

“I just want to be contributing as much as I can. I would probably say this season would be 15 to 20 [assists] in the league. And keep ahead of Andy Robertson? Yes, so far!"

Alexander-Arnold currently holds the Premier League record for assists by a defender with 12 in 2018/19, and despite a poor season last time out he still managed seven.

Having equalled that already this season added to a stunning free-kick against West Ham United, he's on course for his best season yet.

