Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

‘I’m All In’ - Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Asked About Managing Liverpool in the Future

Author:

Since Steven Gerrard became Aston Villa's new head coach, the question on everyone lips has been will he manage Liverpool one day.

It's Steven Gerrard's first press conference as Aston Villa's new head coach and he has already been asked about managing Liverpool in the future.

As usual, the classy Scouser has answered it perfectly and Villa fans will be made up with his response.

Steven Gerrard

When asked about Liverpool in the press conference for Villa's upcoming game against Brighton, Gerrard replied by saying all he cares about is Aston Villa.

“I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa... I'm all in and I can promise our supporters that's the case. It’s a real honor to be here”.

Read More

One day Gerrard could manage Liverpool but that will be a long time in the future.

Every Liverpool fan hopes it happens but at the moment, Jurgen Klopp is our messiah and if he wants to stay for the next 10 years then Stevie will have to wait them 10 years.

For now, we can enjoy watching Gerrard's career evolve with Aston Villa in front of our eyes!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Steven Gerrard
Interviews

‘I’m All In’ - Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Asked About Managing Liverpool in the Future

49 seconds ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Liverpool Injury Update - Who Is Likely To Be Available For The Arsenal Clash On Saturday?

50 minutes ago
Ricardo Pepi
Articles

American Striker To Make European Leap Over To Liverpool?

1 hour ago
Michael Oliver
Match Coverage

Referees Confirmed: Liverpool v Arsenal | Premier League

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
News

'It's Great News For Liverpool' - Paul Robinson On When He Expects Harvey Elliott To Return

1 hour ago
Julian Alvarez
Opinions

The Next Messi? Why Liverpool Should Sign River Plate's Julian Alvarez

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Harvey Elliott
Articles

Watch: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Stepping Up His Injury Rehab And Gets A Jurgen Klopp Hug

2 hours ago
Alisson West Ham
Articles

'He Needs To Understand There Was No Offence' - Former Referee On Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson During Defeat At West Ham

3 hours ago