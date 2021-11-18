‘I’m All In’ - Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Asked About Managing Liverpool in the Future

Since Steven Gerrard became Aston Villa's new head coach, the question on everyone lips has been will he manage Liverpool one day.

It's Steven Gerrard's first press conference as Aston Villa's new head coach and he has already been asked about managing Liverpool in the future.

As usual, the classy Scouser has answered it perfectly and Villa fans will be made up with his response.

When asked about Liverpool in the press conference for Villa's upcoming game against Brighton, Gerrard replied by saying all he cares about is Aston Villa.

“I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa... I'm all in and I can promise our supporters that's the case. It’s a real honor to be here”.

One day Gerrard could manage Liverpool but that will be a long time in the future.

Every Liverpool fan hopes it happens but at the moment, Jurgen Klopp is our messiah and if he wants to stay for the next 10 years then Stevie will have to wait them 10 years.

For now, we can enjoy watching Gerrard's career evolve with Aston Villa in front of our eyes!

