'At The End Of Pre-Season See Where I'm At' - Nat Phillips On His Liverpool Future

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has been speaking about his future in a recent interview with the club.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth and helped them regain a spot in the Premier League after struggling for game time at Anfield in the early months.

Phillips has been linked with a permanent transfer to the Cherries but it's also been reported that Liverpool would prefer for him to move on loan again so he remains a Reds player.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the central defender explained he will do everything he can during pre-season to impress and give himself the best possible chance of forcing his way into the reckoning at Liverpool.

“Get a good pre-season in me, same as always; work hard and make sure I’ve got a good foundation for the season that’s coming up. At the end of pre-season see where I’m at.

“Definitely in my case, but I think for all players, every pre-season is an opportunity for all players, young and old, to show what they can do, stake their claim.

“That’s the way you’ve got to approach it and maintain high levels throughout the pre-season going into the season.”

It would seem unlikely that Phillips can dislodge the four defenders ahead of him in the Liverpool pecking order so a move would make sense rather than him hanging around as the fifth-choice central defender.

As to whether that move is a permanent one will largely depend on any suitable offers that the club receives for the services of the loyal servant.

