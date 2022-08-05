Skip to main content

‘At the End of the Season, We Can Be Lifting a Trophy’ - Darwin Nunez on His Aims for Upcoming Season

The rise of Darwin Nunez has been nothing short of impeccable, only three years ago the frontman was playing for his boyhood club in Uruguay, Penarol. Fast forward to 2022 and the 23-year-old is embarking on his debut season in the Premier League for European powerhouses, Liverpool.

Nunez has been looking ahead to the new campaign, his first in the world-famous red of Liverpool, his debut season at one of the biggest clubs in world football, achieving all the dreams he set himself as a child in Uruguay.

Despite only being 23, Nunez has already cost over £111million in transfer fees, his first move from Penarol to Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria for £13.7million, after only one year and 16 goals in 32 games he moved to Portuguese first division side Benfica for £30.6million. Two seasons in Portugal later the forward got his big move to Liverpool.

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with the club website, Nunez spoke about his own personal targets for the upcoming campaign "To be honest, I never really set myself a goals target. Of course, it’s great and very welcome if the goals are flowing and I’m scoring. But no, I never set an exact figure.

"My target currently is for things to go well for me and to give everything I have for the team and this group of players, and that at the end of the season we can be lifting a trophy. That’s what I want and what everyone wants here at Liverpool."

