Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez Talks Liverpool Legends Fernando Torres And Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool player and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has spoken of his honour at sharing a dressing room with Steven Gerrard and also claimed it would have been amazing to play with Fernando Torres.

The Uruguayan was speaking to UEFA.com ahead of the massive Champions League Group B clash between Liverpool and Atletico on Wednesday at Anfield.

Suarez spoke about his regret that he never got to play with Spanish star Torres but spoke highly of those he did play with.

"Despite Fernando Torres leaving at that time, and while it would have been amazing to play with him, just to be sharing a dressing room with players like (Steven) Gerrard, Martin Škrtel, Danny Agger, Pepe Reina and Jamie Carragher – club legends who achieved great things – was unbelievable for me."

The 34 year old also went on to explain how he took advice from the Liverpool skipper at the time he was considering ending his spell on Merseyside.

"I had some further discussions with the coach, as well as with Gerrard. He was the one that convinced me. I told him I wanted to keep being successful, that I wanted to play in the Champions League."

"So, he said to me:"

"If this year we keep improving as we have been, and you're at the level you have to be, next year you'll be able to play for Bayern München, Real Madrid, Barcelona, or whatever club you like. You'll have the chance to choose, but stay for one more year."

"I remember that talk with Gerrard, and I remember everything the coach said to me. He texted me things like."

"Stay for another year, just try it."

"And, well, that was the year we were close to winning the Premier League. That's thanks to the team efforts, obviously, but especially to the philosophy and conviction Brendan Rodgers conveyed to us as the coach."

The decision to stay was clearly not one that Suarez regretted as Liverpool under Rodgers went on to finish runners up to Manchester City in the Premier League in what was a memorable season.

