Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price

Liverpool's hopes of signing Aurelien Tchouameni seemed to be over, with the Frenchman reportedly picking Real Madrid. However, the Monaco midfielder has given The Reds a second chance to bring him to Anfield. 

Midfield is the priority area for Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team this summer. The Reds are set to lose both James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are into the latter stages of their careers, a freshen-up is needed in the middle. 

Aurelien Tchouameni

Jude Bellingham, Gavi, and Aurelien Tchouameni are the three most linked names with a move to Merseyside, but both Dortmund and Monaco youngsters looked out of reach. Bellingham due to the sale of Erling Haaland and Tchouameni to him looking Real Madrid bound. 

However, the French starlet has given Liverpool a second opportunity. Speaking on the international break, Tchouameni said he has yet to make his choice, regarding which club he will move to. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aurelien Tchouameni

This comes after reports of Real Madrid not being able to match the valuation Monaco have given for their star man.

Can Liverpool take advantage of this opportunity or will they let it pass by?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Reveal Serge Gnabry Transfer Stance Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew39 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Liverpool - International Round-Up - Saturday, 4th June - Sadio Mane Hat-trick For Senegal Breaks Record

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Naby Keita
Transfers

'Will Improve Tenfold Under Klopp' - Fans React To Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea & USMNT Player Christian Pulisic Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Wales v Ukraine: How to Watch / Live Stream | FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff | Watch Liverpool's Neco Williams & Gareth Bale Aiming For Qatar

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Watch: Liverpool Transfer Target Serge Gnabry Score Six Goals Against Tottenham & Chelsea For Bayern Munich In UCL - Sadio Mane Replacement?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Has Always Been Clear With Liverpool He Wanted A Move Away As Bayern Munich Linked

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago