Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price

Liverpool's hopes of signing Aurelien Tchouameni seemed to be over, with the Frenchman reportedly picking Real Madrid. However, the Monaco midfielder has given The Reds a second chance to bring him to Anfield.

Midfield is the priority area for Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team this summer. The Reds are set to lose both James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are into the latter stages of their careers, a freshen-up is needed in the middle.

Jude Bellingham, Gavi, and Aurelien Tchouameni are the three most linked names with a move to Merseyside, but both Dortmund and Monaco youngsters looked out of reach. Bellingham due to the sale of Erling Haaland and Tchouameni to him looking Real Madrid bound.

However, the French starlet has given Liverpool a second opportunity. Speaking on the international break, Tchouameni said he has yet to make his choice, regarding which club he will move to.

This comes after reports of Real Madrid not being able to match the valuation Monaco have given for their star man.

Can Liverpool take advantage of this opportunity or will they let it pass by?

