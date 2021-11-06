Back Three or Four? How West Ham Will Line Up Tactically Against Liverpool

Liverpool travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United tomorrow, in a bout of two very well-drilled sides at the top of their game.

It's third against fourth as the table stands, and it should be a very tough test for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side.

The Reds won there 3-1 last season, with Mo Salah bagging a brace and Gini Wijnaldum scoring the third.

David Moyes has turned it around at West Ham - from fighting relegation to fighting for Champions League, how has he gone about it tactically?

We spoke to Roshane Thomas of The Athletic to find out how Moyes has his Irons side set up.

'It's mainly been a 4-2-3-1 formation with a defensive line of Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Ben Johnson. Ben's taken over from Vladimir Coufal since his injury and been absolutely excellent.'

'In midfield it's usually the holding two of Thomas Soucek and Declan Rice in the middle, with Benrahma, Fornals and Bowen behind Antonio.'

West Ham have been pretty free scoring this campaign, and Thomas believes that may continue this weekend.

'West Ham are quite often on TV nowadays because there's a lot of goals - think the opening day trip to Newcastle or the win over Aston Villa last weekend.

'They score lots of goals, but David Moyes can also sure it up by going to a back three.

'We saw that last season. So for example, when Soucek came off against Everton, he brought in Craig Dawson and went to a back three - so it's nice to see West Ham have that in their locker where they can play different formations and obviously still do very well.'

You can watch the full interview with Roshane here.

