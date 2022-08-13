Ballon d'Or 2022: Kylian Mbappe Selects His Top Three Which Includes Player Who Excelled For Liverpool

After the 30-player shortlist for the Ballon d'Or was revealed on Friday, Kylian Mbappe has been speaking about who he thinks should be in the top three.

In surprising news, the current holder of the Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi, failed to make the list of nominees selected by France Football.

In an interview, Mbappe told GFFN (via GIVEMESPORT) that he thinks his international teammate, Karim Benzema, is this year's clear winner.

“I would say that this year is a success for Benzema. He’s 34 years old, has just had the season of his life, has won another Champions League, and is often decisive… If I were Karim, if I don’t win this, I’ll stop thinking about the Ballon d’Or forever.”

The 23-year-old went on to say he thinks he should be second to the Real Madrid striker, and Sadio Mane, who enjoyed an outstanding season for Liverpool and Senegal should be third.

“My top three? I would say Benzema, myself, and Mane.”

When Is The Awards Ceremony?

The award ceremony will take place on October 17th, 2022, and will once again be held in Paris.

