'Barella Is A Fabulous Player' - Pundit On Inter Milan Midfielder & Liverpool Transfer Target

After recent Liverpool links to Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, Kevin Campbell has been discussing the qualities of the 25-year-old in a recent interview.

The Reds are rumoured to be interested in the player with one report even suggesting that personal terms had been agreed.

Nicolo Barella

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell told Football Insider he believes that a move for the Italy international would be a smart one.

“Barella is a fabulous player.

“It would be smart if Liverpool do that deal, especially if they lose Alex (Oxlade-Chamberlain).

“They will need reinforcements. They have to make sure their squad is deep enough to combat injuries.

“Barella is a very good player. If they could do that business it would certainly strengthen them.

“Listen, if you look at last season Liverpool played in every game that they could. That means there is minutes for everybody and there certainly would be for a player like Barella.

“Jurgen Klopp needs to be able to utilise a big squad.”

Klopp has a vast number of midfield players at his disposal currently so despite the quality that Barella would offer, a move would only seem likely if there are departures.

