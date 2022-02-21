Skip to main content
'Premier League Title Very Interesting' - BBC Football Believes Luis Diaz Joining Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Is Perfect

Saturday saw the title race blown wide open, with league leaders Manchester City losing to Tottenham and Liverpool beating Norwich City. The gap between the top two was shortened to just six points. 

Liverpool's season is going from strength to strength, still fighting in all competitions. The unimaginable 'quadruple' is up for grabs for the Reds, whether it is spoken about or not. 

The addition of Luis Diaz in January from Porto has given the Reds another player that can provide output, along with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino, it gives Liverpool the best forward line in the world. This alone gives Jurgen Klopp's men every opportunity to put up a genuine battle for all four trophies.

Luis Diaz Thiago Alcantara

Speaking for BBC, football pundit Garth Brooks believes that the new front line for Liverpool is perfect for their title challenge. He also stated that Mohamed Salah's reaction to his AFCON loss has proven that he has got over his disappointments. 

"Mo Salah was at his dazzling best against the Canaries. In fact, so were Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, who looks like the perfect fit for a forward line capable of taking up the reins of a newly opened title race.

“Tottenham's victory over Manchester City and Liverpool's game in hand makes the Premier League title race very interesting again. Liverpool needed snookers to get back into the title race and Spurs have just provided them with one.

Read More

Mohamed Salah

“If there were any lingering disappointments regarding Mohamed Salah's defeat in the African Nations Cup final against Senegal then we saw the last of them in Liverpool's demolition of Norwich at Anfield."

If Liverpool were to beat Leeds United on Wednesday, they will close in on Manchester City to just three points. They then play Chelsea at the weekend in what is their first opportunity to lift a trophy. This season has the potential to be the best ever as a Liverpool fan.

