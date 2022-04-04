"We don't fear them," Adel Taarabt Ahead Of Champions League Crunch Tie With Liverpool

Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt has insisted that the Portuguese giants aren't afraid of Liverpool ahead of their quarter-final with Liverpool.

The Portuguese side are looking to see off another giant in the competition as they knocked out Barcelona in the group stage and Ajax in the round of 16.

"Of course, we have a chance, we're in the quarter-finals," revealed Taarabt who spent time in the Premier League with Tottenham and QPR.

"Liverpool are a team we respect but we don't fear them. We know the quality they have."

The Reds go into the game as heavy favorites for the competition, let alone the tie with Benfica being seen as the 'easy' draw by many.

Benfica do have pedigree in the competition, however, winning the trophy in 1961 and 1962.

The first tie is set to take place on the 5th of April at 8 pm GMT with Benfica hosting, before heading back to Anfield for the second leg on the 13th of April at the same time.

