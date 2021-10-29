‘Best Manager In The World’ - Liverpool Midfielder Tyler Morton On Jurgen Klopp

After impressing in Liverpool’s 4th Round Carabao Cup victory at Deepdale on Wednesday, Tyler Morton has been speaking about the match and his manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Preston North End thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. It was a difficult evening for Klopp’s team who could have easily found themselves trailing at half time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Morton On Klopp

The 18 year old whilst speaking to liverpoolfc.com admitted the German is a manager who looks to give young players chances to prove themselves.

“It's all about making impressions on the manager. The manager gives us opportunities [and] he is one of the best managers in the world."

“He has given us opportunities and that's what we need. We're going to do our best to impress.”

“He praises us a lot, he wants the best out of us and you can see he is the best manager in the world in the way he puts out young teams and still gets results.”

Morton On Preston And Testing Himself

The academy graduate admitted it wasn’t easy for himself or the team at Deepdale in what proved to be a tough test.

“I'm not used to first-team football and I've just come into it. Hopefully I can get more chances to prove myself. At the start of the game it's not like U23s or U18s football, you can't really hear yourself think. The fans are loud and it's a tough test but that's what I like, a tough test.”

Morton On A Possible Quarter Final Appearance

Morton wasn’t sure whether he would feature in the quarter final match but is happy just being at the club.

“I just take every game in my stride really, whatever game it is, and see how it goes. If I am in his plans or if I'm not I am always going to be happy to be part of the club and that's what I'm like.”

LFCTR Verdict

There is every chance that Morton will at least be part of the squad for the quarter final.

After impressing coming on as a substitute in the third round at Norwich, the youngster showed his potential again at Deepdale.

It looks as though Liverpool have yet another fine player from the academy on their books.

