Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Best Manager In The World' - Liverpool Midfielder Tyler Morton On Jurgen Klopp

    Author:

    After impressing in Liverpool’s 4th Round Carabao Cup victory at Deepdale on Wednesday, Tyler Morton has been speaking about the match and his manager Jurgen Klopp.

    The Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Preston North End thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. It was a difficult evening for Klopp’s team who could have easily found themselves trailing at half time.

    Curtis Jones Tyler Morton Norwich

    Morton On Klopp

    The 18 year old whilst speaking to liverpoolfc.com admitted the German is a manager who looks to give young players chances to prove themselves.

    “It's all about making impressions on the manager. The manager gives us opportunities [and] he is one of the best managers in the world."

    “He has given us opportunities and that's what we need. We're going to do our best to impress.”

    “He praises us a lot, he wants the best out of us and you can see he is the best manager in the world in the way he puts out young teams and still gets results.”

    Morton On Preston And Testing Himself

    The academy graduate admitted it wasn’t easy for himself or the team at Deepdale in what proved to be a tough test.

    “I'm not used to first-team football and I've just come into it. Hopefully I can get more chances to prove myself. At the start of the game it's not like U23s or U18s football, you can't really hear yourself think. The fans are loud and it's a tough test but that's what I like, a tough test.”

    Read More

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Morton On A Possible Quarter Final Appearance

    Morton wasn’t sure whether he would feature in the quarter final match but is happy just being at the club.

    “I just take every game in my stride really, whatever game it is, and see how it goes. If I am in his plans or if I'm not I am always going to be happy to be part of the club and that's what I'm like.”

    LFCTR Verdict

    There is every chance that Morton will at least be part of the squad for the quarter final.

    After impressing coming on as a substitute in the third round at Norwich, the youngster showed his potential again at Deepdale.

    It looks as though Liverpool have yet another fine player from the academy on their books.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Curtis Jones Tyler Morton Norwich
    Interviews

    ‘Best Manager In The World’ - Liverpool Midfielder Tyler Morton On Jurgen Klopp

    just now
    Philippe Coutinho
    News

    Revealed: Liverpool Will Not Receive Barcelona €20 Million Bonus After Philippe Coutinho's 100th Appearance

    40 minutes ago
    Champions League UCL Trophy
    News

    Revealed: UEFA Announces 5-Year Club Rankings With Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich In Top 3

    1 hour ago
    Jordan Henderson
    Media

    Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Shows Support to Josh Cavallo As He Becomes The First Openly Gay Male Footballer

    8 hours ago
    Florian Wirtz
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool Go Above And Beyond For Bayer Leverkusen's Wonderkid Florian Wirtz With Newcastle United Also Interested

    9 hours ago
    Paul Pogba
    Transfers

    Report: Jurgen Klopp Looks At Manchester United's Unsettled Paul Pogba To Replace Thiago As Real Madrid Move In

    9 hours ago
    Fabinho Goal Leeds United
    News

    Liverpool Training Pictures Give No Clues As To Fabinho’s Status For Brighton

    12 hours ago
    Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney
    Articles

    Watch: Wrexham Co-Owner Ryan Reynolds Wants To Face Liverpool In Premier League And Take Welsh Club Into Space

    13 hours ago