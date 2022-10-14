'Best Striker In The World' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Challenge Against Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp partook in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s game against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

One of the questions poised to the Liverpool manager was that of the impending threat of Erling Haaland, who has already scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season, and whether he has any 'special plans' to stop the Norwegian.

"Special plans against Haaland? Like always, obviously when you play against, for sure in the moment, the best striker in the world, you have to make sure that he doesn't get that many balls – and that's what you have to defend before you come into the challenge with him, so that's what we will try.

But against [Manchester] City obviously the problem is you if you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players, so that will not make life easier.

But it's a challenge, it's a football problem and we try to find solutions."

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a deal initially worth £51million. But the value of the package that comes with signing one of the best players of the world is much more than this - seen by recent reports suggesting the player earns 'nearly £1million per week' at Manchester City, as per the Mirror.

Jurgen Klopp was also asked whether there were any concerns about conceding the first goal, something that has been far too frequent this season already.

"So, first goal conceding, is it a concern? Look at the situation, we played really good football in the early stages of the [Rangers] game and in this moment where we lose the ball, in the moment where every team in the world opens up the pitch in the moment when you start playing, and that's what we did."

"We lost the ball in a moment where we're not compact because we couldn't be compact, and two passes later Arfield is alone in front of the goal.

"So these things can happen unfortunately if you lose the ball in the wrong moment and that's what happened there."

