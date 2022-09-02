'Big Question Mark Over Him' - Football Journalist Gives Verdict On Arthur Melo Liverpool Deal

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague already has question marks over Liverpool's new Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo as the Reds agreed a deadline day deal with Juventus on Thursday.

It wouldn't be the first time there have been question marks surrounding the 26-year-old after both his stints at Barcelona and Juventus haven't exactly been successful.

"I have a big question mark over him," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Show. "He hasn't played in the whole pre-season and that's because he wanted to leave.

"Physically, I've been told he's 100% fine and the message I've got is that he can't wait to join sign and join [Jurgen] Klopp and get away from [Massimiliano] Allegri.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Certainly there was no confidence in him from the Juventus manager. However, the system Juve play doesn't suit him [Arthur] and he looks at Thiago at Liverpool and says 'I can do that'.

"My worry with this is not only the amount of injuries but also the fact that he hasn't been match fit for a while, plus the pace of the Premier League might make his life a little bit difficult.

"Whilst at Barcelona he used to be accused of being conservative in his passing, just not finding that pass through that he was supposed to get more often than not.

"However, that didn't affect him too much because he went to Juventus and got another chance anyway," added Balague.

"So if you are going to be the kind of midfielder that you need to be at Liverpool you get the ball as a midfielder, you turn and then you give it.

"If he [Arthur] does that which we think he's capable of in his game that's fine. However, I do think the pace of the Premier League might take him some time to adapt to."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |