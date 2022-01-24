Skip to main content
'Big Win' - James Milner Reacts To Liverpool Win Against Crystal Palace On Social Media

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has had his say on social media after Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho netted in a mixed performance for the Reds which saw frailties and fluidities throughout.

Milner, who is usually Liverpool's main penalty taker, was substituted on after Fabinho netted from 12 yards after Vicente Guaita brought down Diogo Jota.

After the game the 36-year-old said: ‘Another big three points, we keep going 👊🔴 #ynwa’

The Reds veteran is the perfect player to bring on so that they can defend a lead and he knows every trick in the book to help wind down a clock, in the dying embers of any match.

His role on and off the pitch is invaluable and it’s great that he can get so much joy in whatever way he helps the team to victory.

He is out of contract and is set to leave in the summer, and will be a huge miss behind the scenes at Anfield.

