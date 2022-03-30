Skip to main content
'Bobby' - Roberto Firmino On His First Liverpool Nickname That Has Stuck Ever Since

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been speaking in a recent interview with Liverpool FC Magazine (via Liverpoolfc.com) about his series of football 'firsts'.

The Brazilian who has had a stop-start season due to injury was not included in the Brazil squad for the latest World Cup qualifiers alongside teammates Alisson Becker and Fabinho.

After returning from injury just before the international break to score in the victory against Arsenal at the Emirates, Firmino will be hoping for a strong end to the season to force himself back into the reckoning for the national team.

Roberto Firmino

When quizzed about his football 'firsts', the 30 year old was asked about the first nickname he was given at Liverpool.

"Bobby! I was given this nickname here, it’s very affectionate. 

I ended up embracing it as it’s easy to say and it caught on here. It’s used affectionately, I like it."

There is absolutely no doubt how popular 'Bobby' is with everyone at Liverpool and the fans quite rightly have rewarded him for his dazzling displays with his very own song 'Si Senor'.

