Bolton Manager On Conor Bradley & Earning Trust Of Liverpool & Michael Edwards

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has explained how the club built a relationship with Michael Edwards at Liverpool, before the season-long loan deal for Conor Bradley was agreed.

Conor Bradley

The 20-year-old has been in terrific form since moving to the League One club and has already scored twice.

As per the Bolton News, Evatt explained how Bolton went about impressing former Liverpool sporting director, Edwards, and how Bradley is benefitting from regular playing time.

“We’ve worked really hard on earning trust. It is testament to the work we have done as a football club that they trust us. The way we play and our identity, teams like that, they like to see what we are trying to do.

“Michael Edwards has left Liverpool now but he came and spent time with me last season, spent time at the training ground, looked at what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.

“He was really impressed and off the back of that, we’ve built relationships with Liverpool with some of their key staff and key decision makers and they’ve trusted us with Conor.

“Conor’s benefited from playing every week, Liverpool are benefiting by Conor playing very week in a great football club like this in front of big crowds in a big stadium and we’re benefiting because we’re getting the best young players from the area coming to play for us and improve the team. It’s win-win.”

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Northern Ireland international Bradley has huge potential. The long-term challenge for him however will be competing against Trent Alexander-Arnold and Calvin Ramsay for the right-back spot at Anfield.

For now, however, he just needs to focus on gaining valuable experience with Bolton and continuing to impress.

