'Born To Be Full-Backs' - Former Liverpool Defender On The Qualities Of Trent Alexander-Arnold & Andy Robertson

Former Liverpool left-back Fabio Aurelio has been speaking in a recent interview about the Reds' outstanding full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

The Brazilian is set to play for the Liverpool legends on Saturday as they take on the legends of Barcelona at Anfield.

Aurelio gave his thoughts to Liverpoolfc.com on current Reds full backs Alexander-Arnold and Robertson claiming they have everything needed for the position.

"They manage to do everything the position requires. As I said about Robertson previously, we can say the same about Trent. Both are very complete full-backs."

He went on to say that their contributions are so natural that its like they were born to play the position.

"Both spend the matches going up and down the pitch, they participate a lot in the team’s game. We can really say that both were born to be full-backs."

