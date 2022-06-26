Borussia Dortmund CEO Sticks Up For Bayern Munich And Sadio Mane Regarding Liverpool Departure

Last week, Sadio Mane completed his move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, something which was questioned by former Reds star, now pundit. The transfer has been defended by a rival of the German champions.

One of the biggest deals of the summer saw Jurgen Klopp’s game changer decide to leave his beloved Reds for a move to the Bundesliga. Despite hitting the highest of levels with Liverpool, a move to Bayern Munich was too tempting.

What could be the first of Jurgen Klopp’s original front three going out the door, Sadio Mane may have just started a domino effect. However, former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has publicly questioned Mane for downgrading from Jurgen Klopp’s team to Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Saunders stated that Mane will “coast” at Bayern and he will never play in a better front three than at Liverpool. This statement has shocked Borussia Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Speaking to BILD, Watzke surprisingly defended his club’s rivals Bayern Munich over the transfer of Sadio Mane.

“There are always some arrogant idiots like this one.

IMAGO / pressinphoto

“As a member of the board of Europe’s club association ECA, I know that German football still has a good reputation.

“The English didn’t win any of the three European Cup titles in the past season!”

Has Sadio Mane made a mistake leaving Liverpool or will he add more to his trophy cabinet with less competition domestically?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |