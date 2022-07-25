Borussia Dortmund Set To Do Everything To Keep Their Hands On Jude Bellingham

Sky Germany reporter Uli Köhler has commented and given his thoughts on England international Jude Bellingham's future.

Via Football Daily, he said, "They [Borussia Dortmund] will put everything in to keeping him. He's an incredible player. Whoever is joining Dortmund - they say what a player is Jude Bellingham. This guy is so young and so good."

IMAGO / foto2press

Köhler, 71, added, "He is the future of the England national team but also, Dortmund are hoping he's the future of Borussia Dortmund. They will battle - they will go all in to keep him."

Yet another person in the media speaking highly of the 19-year-old is not a surprise at this point. The hype and potential is extremely high for the former Birmingham City lad.

Bellingham joined the German club in the summer of 2020 and has subsequently made 90 appearances since.

The midfielder has been linked to a whole host of elite clubs in Europe, with Jurgen Klopp's Reds in particular having shown interest.

Borussia Dortmund have a big job on their hands to keep Bellingham next summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |