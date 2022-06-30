Brazilian Legendary Duo Cafu And Roberto Carlos Claim Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Tottenham's Heung-Min Son Are League's Best

The Premier League is full of top talent and with the transfer window open, the talent is constantly being added to. Players such as Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez have joined the best league in the world, but it is two others that are still the best according to Brazilian legends.

Last season, Mohamed Salah topped both the goalscoring and assist charts in the Premier League, but one man went on a late burst to join him on the goals stats.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Heung-Min Son was key to Tottenham's resurgence back into the Champions League and was very unfortunate not to be nominated for the player of the year awards.

Both Salah and Son were arguably the best two players throughout the whole season. This has not gone unnoticed with a legendary pair, as they claim both players are the best in the league.

Brazilian duo Cafu and Roberto Carlos have both stated to UMM that the Liverpool and Tottenham star players are number one and two in the league, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland in third.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah is still seen as the best player in the Premier League and rightly so.

“Mohamed Salah, Son, and then Haaland three,” said Cafu.

“The first is Mohamed Salah, Son is second, then after, Haaland,” added Roberto Carlos.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |