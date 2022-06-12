Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Reveals Which Premier League Team He Enjoys Watching The Most

Brazilian legend and former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho has revealed which Premier League team he enjoys watching the most.

The 42-year-old was a flamboyant player himself and achieved huge success during his career for club and country.

Ronaldinho's most famous spell at club level came for Barcelona where he helped the Catalans to two La Liga titles and one European Cup receiving the highest possible praise from teammate Lionel Messi along the way.

"Ronaldinho was responsible for the change in Barça. It was a bad time and the change that came about with his arrival was amazing."

After moving to AC Milan in 2008, he helped the Rossoneri to win Serie A in the 2010/11 season.

At international level, Ronaldinho has also won it all winning both World Cup and Copa America titles.

After enjoying such a successful career, the Brazilian is now a keen watcher of the game and he revealed to JOE (via Liverpoolfc.com) who he likes to watch most out of the Premier League clubs.

"It's hard, there are many. I really like a lot of players from many clubs.

"It is hard to choose just one. I think each club has a great player that I like watching, but I think the attacking players for Liverpool are the players that I currently really like watching."

