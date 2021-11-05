Brazilian Rivaldo Gives His Verdict On Whether Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins Ballon D'Or

The Ballon d'Or awards take place in Paris on November 29th and Brazilian and Barcelona legend Rivaldo has given his thoughts on who he thinks the winner will be.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the awards didn't take place in 2020 and this year's awards sees Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shortlisted for the prize.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Rivaldo Claims Lewandowski Is Favourite

Rivaldo, a former winner himself, gave his view when he spoke on the Betfair website.

“Robert Lewandowski is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or when it is awarded on 29 November. He would be a deserved winner, as would Lionel Messi and Mo Salah.

“The Bayern Munich striker is a fantastic player - a prolific goalscorer - who makes the difference for the Bavarians as we saw once again on Tuesday when he scored a hat-trick against Benfica and assisted to another goal.”

IMAGO / Imaginechina

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst everyone speaks highly of Salah's achievements, the fact that neither Liverpool or Egypt have won a trophy or gone close in the last year may count against the 29 year old.

It's also hard to argue against Lewandowski who shows no signs of slowing down in a Bayern shirt.

If he does miss out, let's hope we will be celebrating Salah as Ballon d'Or in 2022 after Liverpool lift one of the big trophies.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook