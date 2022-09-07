Skip to main content

'Brazilian Way To Play' - Alisson Becker Excited By Arthur Melo Signing

Liverpool goalkeeper pleased to team up again with 26-year-old midfielder.

As Liverpool prepare to face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, new signing Arthur Melo could be in line for his debut against the Serie A leaders.

Arthur Melo

The 26-year-old was signed on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day from Juventus after Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury to join a lengthening list of absentees in the Liverpool squad.

Alisson Becker has played with Arthur with the Brazilian national team and he told Liverpoolfc.com, that he is really happy about his teammate joining him at Anfield.

"I'm really happy about that. Arthur is a good friend of mine, (I) played together with him in the national team (Brazil), and we won the Copa America back in 2019. 

"He's a really talented player, really top qualities, Brazilian way to play, a player who likes to have the ball, good quality on the passes, he can break the lines with the passes, long balls as well long passes as well with quality. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arthur Melo

"So I think he brings even more quality to our team and he likes to play the way we play. Obviously, he needs a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League, to the rhythm of the game. But I'm sure with the team helping him it will be really quick for him to adapt."

LFCTR Verdict

Reds fans were desperate to see a new addition in midfield and Arthur will quickly become a fan favourite with his playing style if he can recover the form he showed at Barcelona.

Arthur has also teamed up with Fabinho in midfield for Brazil and you can find out more about their outstanding record together HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Tipped To Seal Moises Caicedo Transfer In January

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Quotes

'I Think He Will Play' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Debut For Arthur Melo Against Napoli

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel
News

Breaking: Thomas Tuchel Sacked By Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Transfers

Report: Benfica Made Late Bid For Liverpool Defender Before Transfer Window Closed

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Hints At How Arthur Melo Could Be Used By Liverpool Against Napoli

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool: Match Prediction

By Damon Carr
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League

By Matty Orme
Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew