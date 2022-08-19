Skip to main content

'Brozovic Would Be a Fantastic Signing' - John Barnes Backs Liverpool to Sign Marcelo Brozovic

Liverpool's injury worries continue to grow, with pictures of Jordan Henderson not in team training emerging yesterday. Liverpool has been rumoured admirers of Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic and John Barnes has backed Jurgen Klopp's side to get the transfer over the line.

As reported by Fichajes Liverpool is set to make a swoop for the 29-year-old with a reported two-year contract on the table for the Croatian international.

Brozovic played 48 games in all competitions last season for Seria A outfit Inter Milan, scoring three times and racking up four assists.

The Croatian international does mainly play in the defensive midfield role but has racked up 100 professional appearances in the central and attacking midfield roles within his career, proving that he could be a versatile addition to the side.

SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 12 February 2022.
In an exclusive interview with BonusCode Bets, Liverpool legend Barnes backed the club to sign the Croatian international “He’ll be a great addition to the squad. He’s a hard working player who’d be an important part of the team and can play different roles in midfield that the manager would want him.

“I know the focus is to get Jude Bellingham next year but Brozovic would be a fantastic signing.

“He is a different signing (from Bellingham). He is not a short-term signing. He has the quality and the profile that we need.

“If it happens, it happens. If not, we continue.”

