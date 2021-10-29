Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Bundelsiga Expert Tips Liverpool To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Replicating Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker Buys

    Author:

    Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard believes that Borussia Dortmund's midfielder Jude Bellingham could be Liverpool's next big signing. 

    Speaking with talkSPORT, he claims that Borussia Dortmund superstar Bellingham could well be on Liverpool's books in the near future. 

    Jude Bellingham

    "I think what Liverpool have shown they’ll do is spend big money on transfers on what they feel are transformational signings."

    "They brought in Alisson and that’s been transformational because he’s a top class goalkeeper."

    Kevin Hatchard also talks about the impact of Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk, comparing signing Jude Bellingham to them.

    “You only have to look at how they went out to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League a couple of seasons ago when he wasn’t there to show how important that is. That made a massive difference."

    “We know about Van Dijk and what a transformational signing that’s been."

    Author Verdict

    I'd love FSG to prove me wrong for once and pay for Jude Bellingham. I do think we have a brilliant chance of getting just on the basis of how much it makes sense.

    A Borussia Dortmund player who's idol is Steven Gerrard. I can just see him now striding forward with the ball in front of the Kop. Kissing the camera in celebration. 

    Wonder who we have to sell to bring him in. Must be at least four players to make up the money. 

    I would be full of praise for FSG if they could buy him without having to sell four players to get him. Come on John, make us happy.

    Jude Bellingham
