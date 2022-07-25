Skip to main content

‘But I Know Myself, I Know My Body and I Know What I Have to Do in Order to Be Ready for the Season’ - Virgil Van Dijk on His Pre-season Preparations

Preparations for the upcoming campaign this season are very different to how Virgil Van Dijk found himself preparing last season. Sitting down in an exclusive interview the Netherlands international captain revealed all about his preparations this season.

Returning from an ACL injury Van Dijk still went on to be a dominant force in the heart of Jurgen Klopp's defence, starting 51 of the 63 fixtures on offer last season including the three finals the side competed in.

Virgil van Dijk

Speaking exclusively to the official club website Virgil spoke about the critics watching his every move next season saying “I will still be under the microscope and that’s fine,

“That’s something I’ve created myself."

Finally, the dutchman spoke about the differences in this pre-season to last, from returning from his ACL injury to the length of time they have together this year saying “But it’s definitely a different feeling in this pre-season.

"Last year, coming back from the injury, so you’re trying to ease your way back in. This year, you try to get as fit as possible as quickly as possible.

“The pre-season is quite short; we have a big game obviously next week coming up. But I know myself, I know my body and I know what I have to do in order to be ready for the season – that’s what I’m trying to do each and every day.”

