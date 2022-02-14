Skip to main content
'Bye, Bye, Bye, Bye' - Paulo Di Canio On Inter Milan & Liverpool Champions League Clash

Former Serie A and Premier League player/manager Paulo Di Canio has been discussing the huge UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash between Inter Milan and Liverpool.

The first leg of the tie will be played at the San Siro on Wednesday with the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday, 8th March.

Di Canio told LaLazioSiamoNoi via Sport Witness, the Italians will need to improve upon their performance in the 1-1 draw against Napoli at the weekend if they expect to get anything from the tie.

The former West Ham legend believes that if Liverpool's attackers are presented with the same types of chances one on one with the Inter defenders, the tie will be over very quickly.

If Inter lose the balls they lost against Napoli against Liverpool, and isolates five times one against one, Salah with Bastoni or Dimarco and Mane with Skriniar, then bye bye, bye bye. Let’s pray. 

"Bastoni and Skriniar are very strong but five times one on one with those, bye bye. Liverpool are the worst opponent I could find, not only in terms of quality but also in terms of the team’s principles and dynamism.”

