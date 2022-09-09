Callum Wilson Fuming With Newcastle’s ‘Time Wasting’ Claims By Liverpool Fans

Liverpool’s last two matches have been underwhelming, to say the least and the 98th-minute winner against Newcastle just over a week ago seems a long distance away.

In what looked like another game where The Reds dropped points, Newcastle’s time wasting forced the referee to extend the additional time by a further two minutes.

These two minutes allowed one more attack and that is all Liverpool needed. The final kick of the match fell to Fabio Carvalho who volleyed it past the keeper into the roof of the net.

Callum Wilson's Salt

Despite the correct time added to injury time, Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, who wasn’t playing on the night, believes otherwise. Speaking to the BBC on their ‘Footballer’s Football Podcast’ the forward revealed his frustration with the referee's decision.

“In theory, it's impossible for us to waste time and I don't understand how you can then run over the six minutes. Liverpool weren't playing the greatest, fans were a little bit sore.

“It's a professional sport and there is so much at stake when a team does play away from home. Slowing the game down hasn't got the Anfield crowd all singing, dancing, cheering away but that's what we want.

“The ball was in play and the goalie would catch it and go down. The ball is still in play - it's not in the crowd. With a multi-ball system, their ball boys are chucking the ball back straight away.”

Does the Newcastle United forward have a point or is he just being salty?

