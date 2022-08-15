‘Can He Bring Somebody in Who’s Better Than What He’s Already Got?’ - Pundit on Liverpool Midfield

Jurgen Klopp has found his midfield depleted by injuries going into just week two of the season. Thiago Alcantara was brought off in the opening fixture against Fulham last weekend, joining Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain on the sidelines resulting in an already thin midfield getting thinner. Alan Hutton believes despite this Liverpool still do not need new additions.

After the injury to Thiago, Liverpool's midfield now only has five senior options available with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliot the only fit options available to Klopp.

Prior to the injuries, Liverpool fans were crying out for the manager to bring another midfielder into the side, with many arguing the midfield depth being the weakest link within the side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, the former Scotland international claimed that Liverpool do not need a midfielder “There’s three weeks left of the transfer window I don’t think any manager will shut any doors.

“It’s not just about numbers, it’s about being better. Can he bring somebody in who’s better than what he’s already got? For me, that’s probably a no when it comes to Thiago, he’s so influential when he’s playing.

“The problem with him is that he picks up niggly injuries. It’s not ideal but I don’t think it’s a player where Jurgen Klopp will be rushing out to replace. I think he’ll think he’s got enough just to cover in the meantime.“

