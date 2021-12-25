Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
'Cantona Used To Call ME Crazy!' - Former Liverpool Defender On Clashes With Manchester United Star

Author:

A former Liverpool defender has been speaking about how Manchester United's brilliant Frenchman Eric Cantona used to call him 'crazy' on the pitch.

Neil Ruddock was signed by Liverpool in July 1993 by then manager Graeme Souness and spent five years at the club before being sold to West Ham United.

Neil Ruddock

The central defender who also made one appearance for England was part of the team that won the 1995 League Cup under Roy Evans.

Ruddock who was known as one of Liverpool's famous 'Spice Boys' also played against Cantona in the 1996 FA Cup Final where the Frenchman's strike was the difference between the two sides.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Ruddock explained that despite players going at each other during matches, there was never any trouble after games.

"Every club had players that would kick lumps out of each other for 90 minutes and then, straight after the game, you used to get that half an hour of the week you would look forward to having a few beers with the lads and the opposing players.

Read More

"Not once in 20 years did I ever see any trouble in a players' lounge after a game. Everyone would get on, buy each other a drink and say 'See you next time'."

As for Cantona, the 53 year old went on to say that the retired France international used to call him crazy.

"Once the whistle went, it was back to normal. Cantona used to call ME crazy on the pitch, how mad is that?"

