Caoimhin Kelleher Interview| 'Prepare Like Any Other Game' | Carabao Cup Final |  Liverpool Goalkeeper Hints At Starting Against Chelsea

Liverpool Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher has played every part of the Reds' run throughout, but his place in the first team for the final is unknown, however in a recent interview he has given a slight hint on a starting place.

Since playing a big part in the semi-finals in this season's EFL Cup, Kelleher has yet to make an appearance in the starting XI. Alisson Becker has taken back his usual place in Liverpool's goal. 

Caoimhin Kelleher

However, the Irishman will likely feature on Sunday in the final against Chelsea, as he has been the one that Jurgen Klopp has called upon throughout the competition.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Caoimhin Kelleher spoke of this weekend's final against Chelsea, giving a hint that he may be starting instead of his Brazilian teammate. 

"I will just be relaxed and calm and try to prepare like any other game. There will be some nerves. But a little bit of nerves are good.”

Author Verdict

Caoimhin Kelleher deserves to start and I'd have no worries with him in net. Of course I'd rather have Alisson Becker in net at all times, but it is Kelleher that has taken us to this final, so he may as well see the competition out. 

Either way, I am confident in both goalkeepers, as long as we play as strong as team as possible in front of him, we should be good.

