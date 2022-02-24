Caoimhin Kelleher Interview | 'I Have A Long Way To Go' | Future At Liverpool Behind Alisson Becker

Speaking in a recent interview, Liverpool backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher spoke of his future and how he has to keep working to be the Reds' number one.

Liverpool have vastly relied on Caoimhin Kelleher on many occasion when Alisson Becker has either been unavailable or needed a rest. When called upon by Jurgen Klopp, the Irish keeper has not let his manager or the fans down.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Carabao Cup has been a huge stepping stone for Kelleher and the perfect opportunity to show what he is capable of. A heroic performance against Leicester City in the quarter-finals was the highlight of his amazing run in the competition.

The problem that Kelleher has at the moment, he is up against arguably the best goalkeeper in the world for a starting place. However, being the age that he is, he has plenty of time to not only take the number one spot but make it his own.

Caoimhin Kelleher spoke with national newspaper The Telegraph and stated that he will be doing everything he can to reach his potential, and get to the highest level.

"I am nowhere near the highest level yet. I think I have a long way to go if I want to reach that, but I've always had belief in myself that I can play here.

"Obviously playing games for the first team and performing relatively well gives you the extra boost of confidence that you are good enough. Now I need to push on and keep going.”

