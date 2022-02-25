Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Caoimhin Kelleher Interview | Liverpool Goalkeeping Coach John Achterberg | 'He Has Been Brilliant With Me'

Liverpool back up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has improved massively since his debut against MK Dons in the EFL Cup in 2019. According to the Irishman, it is all down to the Reds' goalkeeping coach John Achterberg. 

The journey to become Liverpool's number one is about being patient ayt the moment for Caoimhin Kelleher. Playing behind the best keeper in the world in Alisson Becker isn't the best for his first team hopes, but has a positive impact on his development.

An opportunity to learn from the Brazilian is exactly what the young keeper needs. Another perfect opportunity Kelleher has is working under a fantastic goalkeeping coach in John Achterberg. The former Dutch keeper has been at Liverpool since 2009, coaching a mix of goalkeeping abilities during that time. 

Caoimhin Kelleher

For the first time since the arrival of Achterberg, the Reds currently have two keepers they can rely on, one being Kelleher himself.  Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Caoimhin Kelleher praises Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, admitting that he would not be where he was if it weren't for the Dutchman. 

"I have a lot to thank John for. He has been brilliant with me. He saw something in me since I came into first-team training and he brought me on in leaps and bounds. I know I would not be here if it was not for him.

Read More

"Everything needed to be worked on and John worked really hard to develop every aspect of my game. He wants a goalkeeper, and especially for Liverpool, who is very good in every area so he has developed every aspect of my game and tried to get them to a good level."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

Caoimhin Kelleher Interview | Liverpool Goalkeeping Coach John Achterberg | 'He Has Been Brilliant With Me'

By Damon Carr
1 minute ago
Kop, Anfield
Quotes

Liverpool vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup Final | Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool Fans | 'They Are Outstanding'

By Damon Carr
41 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
News

Breaking: Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Updates Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Clash With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
45 minutes ago
Owen Hargreaves
Transfers

'He Is The Real Deal' - Owen Hargreaves Urges Clubs To Snap Up £90million Player, Liverpool In Pole Position For Signing

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Am Very Proud' - Virgil van Dijk Looks Forward To Carabao Cup Final After Returning From Serious Injury

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Djed Spence
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Rival North London Clubs Arsenal And Tottenham for Championship Starlet Djed Spence

By Sam Patterson
3 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

Live | UEFA Europa League Draw | Round Of 16

By Damon Carr
4 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Official: UEFA Men's Champions League Final Moved From Russia To Paris

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago