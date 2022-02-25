Caoimhin Kelleher Interview | Liverpool Goalkeeping Coach John Achterberg | 'He Has Been Brilliant With Me'

Liverpool back up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has improved massively since his debut against MK Dons in the EFL Cup in 2019. According to the Irishman, it is all down to the Reds' goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

The journey to become Liverpool's number one is about being patient ayt the moment for Caoimhin Kelleher. Playing behind the best keeper in the world in Alisson Becker isn't the best for his first team hopes, but has a positive impact on his development.

An opportunity to learn from the Brazilian is exactly what the young keeper needs. Another perfect opportunity Kelleher has is working under a fantastic goalkeeping coach in John Achterberg. The former Dutch keeper has been at Liverpool since 2009, coaching a mix of goalkeeping abilities during that time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

For the first time since the arrival of Achterberg, the Reds currently have two keepers they can rely on, one being Kelleher himself. Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Caoimhin Kelleher praises Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, admitting that he would not be where he was if it weren't for the Dutchman.

"I have a lot to thank John for. He has been brilliant with me. He saw something in me since I came into first-team training and he brought me on in leaps and bounds. I know I would not be here if it was not for him.

"Everything needed to be worked on and John worked really hard to develop every aspect of my game. He wants a goalkeeper, and especially for Liverpool, who is very good in every area so he has developed every aspect of my game and tried to get them to a good level."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook