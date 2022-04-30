Skip to main content

‘Let Him Play’ - Jamie Carragher Backs Liverpool Youngster To Become First Team Regular

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed French defender Ibrahima Konate to establish himself as first-choice center-back alongside world-class Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

Konate joined the Reds for around £36 million in the summer of 2021 from German giants RB Leipzig.

Despite the large transfer fee, the Frenchman is yet to nail down a starting spot, finding Joel Matip in his way.

“But the three now, wow. I think Konate, next season, might become the first choice to partner Virgil van Dijk," said Carragher on the ‘It’s a Funny Old Life’ podcast.

“He may just edge Matip, not that Matip has done anything wrong. I just think Konate is that young and he is that good that you have to just go and let him play,"

“He’s getting a lot of games now – but he is fantastic.”

The defender has made 20 appearances for the Reds this campaign, scoring three goals including one in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica.

