Carvalho Injury Is the 'Last Thing' Liverpool Need Claims Pundit
Carvalho has impressed the Liverpool faithful in his cameo performances for the side since his summer arrival from Fulham. The Portuguese u21 international has already scored two goals for Liverpool off the bench this season, one being the winning goal against Newcastle United in the dying embers of the game.
Due to his impressive start to life on Merseyside, the Liverpool manager put his faith in the youngster and handed him his first start for the side in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon
Carvalho impressed again in a very intense end-to-end game for Klopp's side, however, after a 50/50 challenge the playmaker was forced off at halftime, with what the manager described to BT Sport at full time as 'it’s a muscle above the knee with a massive dead leg'
Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson heaped praise on the youngster “Carvalho has made a really promising start.
“The fact that Klopp is willing to start him in a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park says a lot.
“Liverpool have got such a big injury list still, the last thing they need is Carvalho being out. Henderson missed the weekend. Keita and Thiago are still injured.
“Klopp will be desperate to get some of these midfielders back because they are down to the bare bones right now.”
