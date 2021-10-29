Skip to main content
    'Steven Gerrard' Arsenal And Chelsea Legend Cesc Fabregas Says Former Liverpool Captain And Rangers Boss Is Toughest Opponent

    Author:

    During a Q&A on Twitter, Cesc Fabregas says Steven Gerrard is his toughest opponent he has ever faced. 

    The Chelsea and Arsenal legend asked for his Twitter followers to post him some questions to answer, in which he got many responses. 

    Gerrard

    The former Barcelona academy player didn't just leave it there with the answers regarding Liverpool.

    He also went on to answer that Anfield is the best stadium he has played in and that Roberto Firmino is the best false 9 in the world. 

    Toughest player you played against while at Arsenal?

    "Steven Gerrard"

    Best stadium you've ever played at/atmosphere?

    "Against, most probably Anfield. Loved playing there." 

    As you seen a false 9 before? Who's your best false 9 right now? 

    "Firmino easy."

    Author Verdict

    Steven Gerrard is the best midfielder the Premier League has ever seen. Period. 

    But he didn't win the Premier League. But look at what Scholes won. Going by that logics, means Rhian Brewster is better than Marcus Rashford because he's won the Champions League.

    Let me ask this.. Put Paul Scholes or Frank Lampard into the Liverpool teams that Steven Gerrard played in, what would've they won? The correct answer is nothing. 

    Put Steven Gerrard into the Manchester United, Chelsea and even Arsenal teams. They would probably win even more than they did. 

    Fabregas is not the first player to say this and won't be the last. Even United's own legend Wayne Rooney, who's played with all three by the way, said them same. 

    Regarding the other two questions. Anfield is also another popular answer to this question, which I find strange. I keep seeing rival fans say the atmosphere is a myth. 

    Roberto Firmino has made false 9 his own. It was always a position but I've not seen anyone play it the way Bobby does.

    Fabregas had one of the best footballing brains I see on the pitch and from what I've seen, off the pitch too. 

