Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Premier League Star, Cesc Fabregas, Makes Several Liverpool Comments on Twitter Q&A

    Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed many things about Liverpool in a recent twitter Q+A.
    Author:

    Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has captured the hearts of several Liverpool fans having spoken highly of players past and present during a Twitter Q+A.

    The former Spanish international, currently playing for Monaco in France, revealed that the toughest opponent he faced during his time at Arsenal was in fact Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. 

    Gerrard was at the peak of his powers while Fabregas was at Arsenal, but having fellow professionals give you praise like that is the highest praise a player can get.

    Fabregas also had his say on the comparisons between Gerrard and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, saying he "hates comparisons."

    This revelation is particularly interesting considering Fabregas played with Lampard while at Chelsea, meaning that this could be him trying to show some respect for his former teammate following the answer regarding Steven Gerrard. 

    The Euro 2012 winner continued to please the Liverpool fans, revealing his thoughts on Anfield.

    Read More

    Fabregas revealed he "Loved playing," at Anfield, shocking many fans of rival clubs with his thoughts.

    Fabregas was linked with the Reds back in 2017, while still at Chelsea.

    The move never materialized though, a shame for him as he never got the chance to play regularly at his favorite stadium. 

    Finally, Fabregas revealed that he believed that current Liverpool number nine Roberto Firmino is the best false nine in the world right now.

    Despite being a midfielder by trade, Fabregas did play at false nine during his stint at Barcelona under current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

    Firmino has for a long time been a world-class player for the Reds, using his clever movement to create space for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. 

    Cesc Fabregas
    Interviews

    Former Premier League Star, Cesc Fabregas, Makes Several Liverpool Comments on Twitter Q&A

    1 minute ago
    Dusan Vlahovic
    News

    Watch: Fiorentina Contract Rebel And Liverpool Transfer Target Dusan Vlahovic Nets Hattrick

    23 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Former Bundesliga Chief Reveals He Could've Signed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

    1 hour ago
    John W. Henry
    News

    Report: FSG Set Contract Deadline For Egypt's Mohamed Salah For Him To Stay At Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    Raphinha
    News

    Watch: Goal! Liverpool Target Raphinha Opens Scoring For Leeds United Against Norwich City

    3 hours ago
    Nuno Espirito Santo
    News

    Non LFC Report: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Nuno Espirito Santo's Job Under Threat

    4 hours ago
    Loris Karius
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool To Let Keeper Loris Karius Leave On Free Transfer In January

    4 hours ago
    Aurelien Tchouameni
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool to Battle With Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

    5 hours ago