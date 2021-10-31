Former Premier League Star, Cesc Fabregas, Makes Several Liverpool Comments on Twitter Q&A

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed many things about Liverpool in a recent twitter Q+A.

The former Spanish international, currently playing for Monaco in France, revealed that the toughest opponent he faced during his time at Arsenal was in fact Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard was at the peak of his powers while Fabregas was at Arsenal, but having fellow professionals give you praise like that is the highest praise a player can get.

Fabregas also had his say on the comparisons between Gerrard and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, saying he "hates comparisons."

This revelation is particularly interesting considering Fabregas played with Lampard while at Chelsea, meaning that this could be him trying to show some respect for his former teammate following the answer regarding Steven Gerrard.

The Euro 2012 winner continued to please the Liverpool fans, revealing his thoughts on Anfield.

Fabregas revealed he "Loved playing," at Anfield, shocking many fans of rival clubs with his thoughts.

Fabregas was linked with the Reds back in 2017, while still at Chelsea.

The move never materialized though, a shame for him as he never got the chance to play regularly at his favorite stadium.

Finally, Fabregas revealed that he believed that current Liverpool number nine Roberto Firmino is the best false nine in the world right now.

Despite being a midfielder by trade, Fabregas did play at false nine during his stint at Barcelona under current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Firmino has for a long time been a world-class player for the Reds, using his clever movement to create space for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.