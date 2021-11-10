Chelsea Defender Reece James Makes Admission About Liverpool Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea full-back Reece James has been speaking whilst on duty with the England squad about his rivalry with his Liverpool counterpart for club and country, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England are due to take on Albania at Wembley on Friday before heading off for a clash with San Marino on Monday and it will be interesting to see how Gareth Southgate chooses his full backs.

James On His England Competition.

“I think each one of us have a different style of play.”

“Trent’s obviously been at the top for quite a few years now and obviously Kyle Walker as well. The competition’s very tough and there’s obviously other full-backs that are not here as well that are also at a very good level."

“I’m competing with obviously very good players, so it’s quite tough and we just have to keep pushing each other.”

James On Club Rivalry And It's Impact On England

James was asked about whether the rivalry at club level where himself, Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker are battling it out at the top of the Premier League causes an issue when it comes to the national team.

“Of course when you come away you kind of have to put club rivalry aside. When we’re here, we’re one team and our aim is to win."

"No matter who we’re playing against, so we kind of have to put it aside and focus on our task here.”

“No, it’s not easy. We play most of our football for our clubs and we want to win wherever we are.”

