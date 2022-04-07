Skip to main content
Chelsea Star Compared To Liverpool Flop After Humbling By Karim Benzema And Real Madrid

Chelsea suffered a humbling defeat by European royalty on Wednesday night. A Karim Benzema-inspired Real Madrid beat the English side 3-1 in their own backyard, with one specific player's performance reminding people of a certain Liverpool flop. 

The Champions League is down to the best of the best and at this stage in the competition, one single mistake could end up knocking your team out. 

Real Madrid, Chelsea

Liverpool, in recent years, know more than anyone how true that statement is. Adrian throwing the ball to Fernando Llorente in last season’s knockout stage, saw the Spaniard punish his fellow countryman and Atletico Madrid went on to the next round. 

Another memorable keeping error for The Reds was Lloris Karius in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid. The German goalkeeper’s mistake led to, funnily enough, a Karim Benzema goal, which gave his teammates a mountain to climb for the rest of the game. 

Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has been one of the club’s most in-form players this season, however, an attempt at giving his best Alisson Becker impression led to him giving the ball straight to the Real Madrid forward. Like Karius, he was punished by the clinical Frenchman. 

Chelsea
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spanish outlet AS likened Chelsea’s keeper Lloris Karius, as well as PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern’s Sven Ulreich. 

With the change, Tuchel sought to protect his team, but ended up unguarded by Christensen’s wing, whom Vinicius beat in the first two goals for Ancelotti’s team.

To all this we must add the tremendous error of Edouard Mendy. After Karius, Ulreich and Donnarumma, the enthusiastic pressure from Benzema already has another victim on his resume.”

