'Clever From Klopp' - Pundit On How Liverpool Manager Immediately Eased Pressure On New Signing Darwin Nunez

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for immediately taking the pressure off new signing Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool announced the signing of the 22-year-old from Benfica on Tuesday in a transfer that could cost them £85million in total.

Klopp quickly made it clear (via Liverpoolfc.com) that the Uruguayan was not under any pressure as he is still very much a work in progress.

“It’s important we all recognise we are getting a ‘work in progress’ with Darwin. He recognises that himself, for sure. I love how much focus and humility he has.

“We have wonderful attacking options already and he becomes part of that now. So there is no pressure on him at all. He signs for a very long time and we intend to nurture his talent and see it grow."

Jurgen Klopp
In an interview with Football Insider, Kenny claimed that the comments of the 54-year-old were exactly what Nunez will have wanted to hear.

“I think it’s clever from Klopp. It shows what a good manager he is. Just take that little bit of pressure off him.

“Once you know your manager is behind you, when you know you have a manager who trusts you, it takes so much pressure off.

“You think you can play more freely. Hopefully, that is what we see from Nunez now Klopp has said that.”

