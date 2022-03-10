Liverpool Urged To Sign PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe By Club Legend, As Mohamed Salah Contract Talks Still Rumble On

PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe will surely have many admirers, Liverpool are one of those. However, the Reds have the might of Real Madrid to fend off for his signature. Former Red Steve McManaman has urged for Liverpool to go and sign Mbappe this summer, who will be available on a free.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Liverpool's summer could be one to remember if reports about being a 'big' one are true. Strong links to the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, and Raphinha has the fanbase excited. One player that hasn't been spoke about as much is Kylian Mbappe, despite his availability on a free transfer.

The French forward has previously had talks with the club, before his move to PSG from French rivals Monaco. Reports suggested a couple of week ago that PSG offered a huge sum of money in order to keep their superstar at the club, with it likely for him to move on to Real Madrid.

However, the unknown of Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations may mount pressure on the club to look at a replacement. Mbappe would be an ideal candidate if that situation were to arise.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

BT pundit Steve McManaman thinks that his former club should put their offer forward for Kylian Mbappe. In an article written for horseracing.net, via Sport Review, the Liverpool legend stated that if the Reds can afford it, then they should go for it.

“If I could sign anybody (for Liverpool FC) I would sign Mbappe. Even though he’s going to cost too much.

“I thought he was brilliant at Monaco and then he went to Paris and has been great. Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi are coming to the end and Mbappe has been the one who has been standing up this year. He’s the real superstar.

“Then it’d be somebody like Erling Haaland, a center-forward who would score you a load of goals. But with this money and how much you would want, it just sets the dressing room on fire. For everyone else, you’d have to pay them.

“If you look at Liverpool’s setup at the minute, if they needed strengthening it would be with a different type of midfielder to what they have now. It would probably be one of the big hitters if they could afford it.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook