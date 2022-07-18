Skip to main content

'Come On Sadio, Stay Here' - Fabinho On Trying To Persuade Mane To Stay At Liverpool

Fabinho has been speaking about how he tried to persuade Sadio Mane to stay at Liverpool this summer in a recent interview.

The Senegalese completed a transfer to Bayern Munich in June after six brilliant years at Liverpool where he won all the major trophies there are to win at club level.

Fabinho Sadio Mane

In an interview with The Athletic, Brazilian Fabinho explained how he tried to persuade Mane to stay at the Merseyside club but ultimately admitted it became clear that the 30-year-old wanted a new challenge.

“At the end of the season, I spoke a lot with Sadio. He told me about the situation that he could leave.

“I was always saying to him, ‘Come on Sadio, stay here. You can win the Premier League and the Champions League right here, don’t leave’. But I think he had already made his mind up. We had to respect that.

“Sadio had a really good story in a Liverpool shirt. He played for six years here and during that time he won everything you can win and he decided that he wanted a new challenge. That’s OK."

Sadio Mane

Fabinho also acknowledged that Mane will be a 'big loss' and that others will need to step up in his absence.

“After the parade in Liverpool, everyone said goodbye to him. We knew there was a good chance he would be leaving. I always kept some hope that he would still stay but then it was all confirmed.

“Losing Sadio is a big loss. He was one of our best players but it’s something that we can’t change. We have to deal with it. Now other players have to step up and take on greater responsibility.”

Whilst there is no doubt that Mane will be a big loss moving forward, Liverpool still have a vast array of attacking players and leaders in the team to help them fill the void as they go in the quest for more trophies.

