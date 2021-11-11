Conor Bradley Opens Up On Life At Liverpool, Mohamed Salah And Jurgen Klopp

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley has been speaking about his progress at Liverpool this season, his manager Jurgen Klopp and gave an insight as to why he thinks Mohamed Salah is one of the best in the world.

Bradley made his debut in Liverpool's third round Carabao Cup victory as Liverpool won 3-0 against Norwich City and then impressed again as they beat Preston North End 2-0 at Deepdale in the fourth round.

Despite his relative inexperience in the Liverpool first team, Bradley is already a full Northern Ireland international and highly rated by manager Ian Baraclough.

The 18 year old was talking to Sky Sports ahead of Northern Ireland's clash with Lithuania on Friday when he spoke about a number of different topics.

Bradley On Mohamed Salah

"Any time I'm with the first team I go to the gym and he's already in there doing his core work or stretching."

"It's just a little thing, but it's why he's one of the best in the world. He works so hard. It's an inspiration for me that if you want to be one of the best you have to train like it and act like it."

Bradley On His Debut Versus Norwich

"We had a meeting and Jurgen named the starting team. I did manage to keep the excitement in check but only just."

"Andy Robertson was helpful before the match. He told me to play my normal game and Jurgen encouraged me to be brave and don't always play the safe pass."

"Even when we play as full backs our main job is to create chances and put crosses in the box."

Bradley On The Future

It's been suggested that Bradley could also operate in a midfield role, a challenge he is up for if it means he will play.

"You never know when Ian Baraclough or Jurgen will call upon me so I like to play any position I'm told."

"I try and take as much as I can when training with the first team. With people like Trent and Neco (Williams) it's about taking bits of their game and adding to mine."

"I want to maximise the talent I've got. I love the way you have to work hard and earn the right to play. That's my main ethos as a player and that's what Liverpool is."

