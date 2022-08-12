Skip to main content

'Cool Partnership' - Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp reveals his excitement for his new forward partnership (Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez), with the addition of Luis Diaz.

Following the departure of Sadio Mane, as well as both Divock Origi and Taki Minamino, Liverpool will be hoping new signing Darwin Nunez and January signing Luis Diaz can mimic or better the goal numbers the other three put up.

Darwin Nunez joined Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet in the opening match in the Premier League last week in the disappointing 2-2 draw away to Fulham. 

Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez

Left-winger Luis Diaz was unlucky to add to the goals, getting his terrific finish ruled out for a offside in the first half. However, the Colombian exhibited exactly what he is capable of with a well-taken finish. 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with what he saw between the three players in the game against the promoted side, stating that they are ‘determined to score’.

Luis Diaz

"It's a cool partnership, definitely. They are both determined to score and be in the decisive areas. Mo is in a really good moment. Darwin is settling in. Luis missed the goal vs Fulham and that would help him massively.”

If Luis Diaz were to add more goals to his game, we could be seeing the next big frontline in world football. Will we see the three become better than Jurgen Klopp’s original front three?

