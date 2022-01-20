'Couldn't Have A Better Role Model' - Kaide Gordon On Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah
After a whirlwind week for Kaide Gordon where he scored his first senior goal against Shrewsbury and then followed up with his Premier League debut versus Brentford, he has been speaking about his role model, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
The 17 year old got to see the Egyptian first hand after being selected to take part in Liverpool's pre season tour to Austria and France.
He told liverpoolfc.com, working alongside Salah is brilliant for his football education and he is learning from the best.
“It’s helped me a lot seeing him, especially because Mo plays in my position so seeing what he does.
“He is the best player in the world right now, so watching him and the extras he does really helps. It pushes me to try to get onto his level.
“The different types of positions he picks up, he scores from anywhere, he doesn’t just stay out wide, he drifts inside and things like that, so that’s definitely helped."
It wasn't only the football element of the game Salah is helping Gordon with and it extends to work in the gym.
“He does a lot of work in the gym and he helps me with that as well; I’ve done some sessions with him. Mo really helps.
“I definitely couldn’t have a better role model, Mo does everything right.”
The Egyptian King seems like the perfect role model for Kaide Gordon so let's hope we get to see them in tandem at some point in the future causing havoc amongst opposition defences.
